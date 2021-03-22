On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 11:21 pm
1 min read
      
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round
Saturday, March 13

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 77, Wayland Baptist 74

Lyon (Ark.) 60, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 57

Thomas More (Ky.) 98, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 82

Indiana Wesleyan 80, Indiana Tech 63

St. Francis (Ill.) 59, Shawnee State (Ohio) 57

Marian (Ind.) 92, Grand View (Iowa) 69

Southeastern (Fla.) 70, Xavier (La.) 47

Campbellsville (Ky.) 90, Bryan (Tenn.) 57

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 76, Carrol (Mont.) 67

Westmont (Calif.) 97, Montana Western 62

Clarke (Iowa) 95, Northwestern (Iowa) 78

Dakota St. 77, Providence (Mont.) 66

Sterling (Kan.) 70, Columbia (Mo.) 54

Concordia (Neb.) 71, Loyola (La.) 54

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 75, Vanguard (Calif.) 64, OT

Morningside (Iowa) 90, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 70

At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

Thomas More (Ky.) 71. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51

Dakota St. 91, Sterling (Kan.) 77

Westmont (Calif.) 66, Lyon (Ark.) 60

Clarke (Iowa) 63, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 60

Friday, March 19

Campbellsville (Ky.) 69, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 53

Indiana Wesleyan 83, Southeastern (Fla.) 70

Concordia (Neb.) 73, Marian (Ind.) 67

Morningside (Iowa) 53, St. Francis (Ill.) 42

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 20

Thomas More (Ky.) 72, Dakota St. 47

Westmont (Calif.) 91, Clarke (Iowa) 68

Indiana Wesleyan 63, Campbellsville (Ky.) 53

Morningside (Iowa) 83, Concordia (Neb.) 67

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

Thomas More 65, Morningside 62

Westmont 74, Indiana Wesleyan 65

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Thomas More vs. Westmont, 8 p.m.

