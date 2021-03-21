NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Results

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325, 55.

3. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 47.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, 41.

5. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, 48.

6. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 325, 35.

7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 35.

8. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325, 36.

9. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 32.

10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 27.

11. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 325, 31.

12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 325, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325, 24.

14. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 23.

15. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 324, 22.

16. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 324, 21.

17. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 324, 21.

18. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, 19.

19. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, 18.

20. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, 17.

21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 323, 16.

22. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, 323, 0.

23. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 323, 14.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 323, 13.

25. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, 12.

26. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 323, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 322, 10.

28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 321, 9.

29. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 319, 8.

30. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 0.

31. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 316, 0.

32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 316, 5.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, 4.

34. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 313, 0.

35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, 2.

36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 305, 0.

37. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 285, 1.

38. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 220, 4.

39. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 8.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

