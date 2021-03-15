NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 2:00 pm
Through March 14

1. Denny Hamlin, 236.

2. Brad Keselowski, 197.

3. Joey Logano, 192.

4. Martin Truex Jr, 180.

5. Kyle Larson, 179.

6. Chase Elliott, 179.

7. Kevin Harvick, 176.

8. Christopher Bell, 167.

9. William Byron, 152.

10. Kurt Busch, 144.

11. Michael McDowell, 140.

12. Austin Dillon, 135.

13. Ryan Blaney, 134.

14. Ryan Preece, 123.

15. Kyle Busch, 115.

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 113.

17. Alex Bowman, 110.

18. Chris Buescher, 109.

19. Bubba Wallace, 97.

20. Cole Custer, 86.

21. Ross Chastain, 85.

22. Ryan Newman, 84.

23. Erik Jones, 78.

24. Daniel Suarez, 74.

25. Chase Briscoe, 73.

26. Aric Almirola, 70.

27. Tyler Reddick, 69.

28. Matt DiBenedetto, 62.

29. Corey Lajoie, 50.

30. Anthony Alfredo, 47.

31. Jamie McMurray, 30.

32. Josh Bilicki, 22.

33. Joey Gase, 20.

34. Quin Houff, 20.

35. James Davison, 19.

36. Kaz Grala, 9.

37. Scott Heckert, 9.

38. David Ragan, 4.

39. Derrike Cope, 1.

