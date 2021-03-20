NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Fr8Auctions 200 Results

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130 laps, 0 points.

2. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 130, 50.

3. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 130, 54.

4. (13) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 130, 34.

5. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 130, 39.

6. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 130, 38.

7. (40) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130, 0.

8. (3) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 130, 35.

9. (10) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 130, 31.

10. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 130, 42.

11. (19) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 130, 26.

12. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 130, 25.

13. (29) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 129, 30.

14. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 129, 23.

15. (32) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 129, 22.

16. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 129, 21.

17. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 129, 20.

18. (30) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 129, 19.

19. (14) Tanner Gray, Ford, 129, 18.

20. (39) Spencer Davis, Ford, 129, 17.

21. (28) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 129, 16.

22. (18) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 129, 0.

23. (12) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 128, 14.

24. (26) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 128, 13.

25. (24) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 128, 0.

26. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 128, 11.

27. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 127, 10.

28. (21) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 127, 9.

29. (20) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 126, 8.

30. (16) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 126, 7.

31. (27) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 126, 6.

32. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 126, 5.

33. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 125, 4.

34. (36) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 124, 0.

35. (11) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 124, 2.

36. (31) Bill Lester, Ford, 123, 0.

37. (38) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 123, 1.

38. (33) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 117, 1.

39. (23) Raphael Lessard, Chevrolet, transmission, 115, 1.

40. (37) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, garage, 72, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

