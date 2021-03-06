NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 56 points.

2. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 53.

3. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 47.

4. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 44.

5. (34) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

6. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

7. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

9. (22) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 31.

10. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

12. (40) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (37) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 35.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (26) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (38) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

21. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (15) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (16) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (32) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 198, 9.

29. (28) David Starr, Ford, 198, 8.

30. (27) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (20) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 195, 7.

32. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 191, 5.

33. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 184, 4.

34. (7) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 0.

35. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 2.

36. (33) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, garage, 137, 1.

37. (18) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 100, 1.

38. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 73, 1.

39. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, electrical, 72, 1.

40. (12) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 56, 3.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

