On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:40 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 56 points.

2. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 53.

3. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 47.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

4. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 44.

5. (34) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

6. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

7. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

9. (22) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 31.

10. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

        Read more Sports News news.

12. (40) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (37) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 35.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (26) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (38) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

21. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (15) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (16) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (32) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 198, 9.

29. (28) David Starr, Ford, 198, 8.

30. (27) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (20) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 195, 7.

32. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 191, 5.

33. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 184, 4.

34. (7) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 0.

35. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 2.

36. (33) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, garage, 137, 1.

37. (18) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 100, 1.

38. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 73, 1.

39. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, electrical, 72, 1.

40. (12) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 56, 3.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday