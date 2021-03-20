NASCAR-Xfinity EchoPark 250 Results

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 57 points.

2. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 163, 0.

3. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 163, 50.

4. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163, 33.

5. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163, 32.

6. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 163, 37.

7. (27) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163, 41.

8. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163, 44.

9. (11) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 163, 30.

10. (35) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 163, 27.

11. (9) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 163, 30.

12. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 31.

13. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163, 29.

14. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 163, 23.

15. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 163, 22.

16. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 163, 21.

17. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

18. (15) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 163, 19.

19. (26) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 163, 18.

20. (17) Timmy Hill, Ford, 163, 17.

21. (23) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

22. (37) Jesse Little, Toyota, 162, 15.

23. (28) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 162, 14.

24. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 162, 13.

25. (2) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 162, 15.

26. (21) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 161, 11.

27. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 161, 10.

28. (31) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 161, 9.

29. (24) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 161, 8.

30. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 160, 7.

31. (34) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 160, 6.

32. (32) Mason Massey, Toyota, 160, 5.

33. (4) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 160, 5.

34. (39) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 156, 3.

35. (29) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 156, 2.

36. (33) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 150, 1.

37. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 132, 1.

38. (22) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 130, 4.

39. (40) Chad Finchum, Ford, brakes, 59, 1.

40. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 39, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

