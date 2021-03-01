NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Feb. 28
1. Austin Cindric, 147 (1).
2. Myatt Snider, 118 (1).
3. Daniel Hemric, 117 (0).
4. Jeb Burton, 106 (0).
5. Brandon Jones, 93 (0).
6. Justin Haley, 90 (0).
7. Harrison Burton, 89 (0).
8. Jeremy Clements, 87 (0).
9. Brandon Brown, 75 (0).
10. AJ Allmendinger, 70 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 62 (0).
12. Landon Cassill, 58 (0).
13. Kyle Weatherman, 58 (0).
14. Ryan Sieg, 56 (0).
15. Joe Graf Jr, 53 (0).
16. Ty Gibbs, 50 (1).
17. Michael Annett, 49 (0).
18. Jesse Little, 48 (0).
19. Matt Mills, 47 (0).
20. Josh Williams, 47 (0).
21. Tommy Joe Martins, 45 (0).
22. Josh Berry, 41 (0).
23. Ty Dillon, 41 (0).
24. Timmy Hill, 41 (0).
25. Alex Labbe, 38 (0).
26. Justin Allgaier, 37 (0).
27. Noah Gragson, 35 (0).
28. Ryan Vargas, 33 (0).
29. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
30. Stefan Parsons, 30 (0).
31. Brandon Gdovic, 29 (0).
32. Gray Gaulding, 28 (0).
33. Jason White, 27 (0).
34. JJ Yeley, 25 (0).
35. Caesar Bacarella, 25 (0).
36. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 23 (0).
37. Chad Finchum, 21 (0).
38. Dexter Bean, 20 (0).
39. Jade Buford, 18 (0).
40. David Starr, 17 (0).
41. Colby Howard, 17 (0).
42. Bayley Currey, 13 (0).
43. Cody Ware, 12 (0).
44. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
45. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
46. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
47. Santino Ferrucci, 7 (0).
48. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
49. Natalie Decker, 1 (0).
