NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through March 7
1. Austin Cindric, 191 (1).
2. Daniel Hemric, 170 (0).
3. Brandon Jones, 140 (0).
4. Jeb Burton, 133 (0).
5. Justin Haley, 128 (0).
6. AJ Allmendinger, 126 (1).
7. Myatt Snider, 123 (1).
8. Harrison Burton, 120 (0).
9. Jeremy Clements, 107 (0).
10. Brandon Brown, 103 (0).
11. Michael Annett, 90 (0).
12. Noah Gragson, 74 (0).
13. Landon Cassill, 74 (0).
14. Joe Graf Jr, 72 (0).
15. Justin Allgaier, 72 (0).
16. Josh Berry, 71 (0).
17. Josh Williams, 68 (0).
18. Tommy Joe Martins, 67 (0).
19. Riley Herbst, 65 (0).
20. Kyle Weatherman, 62 (0).
21. Jesse Little, 59 (0).
22. Ryan Sieg, 57 (0).
23. Ty Gibbs, 50 (1).
24. Ty Dillon, 48 (0).
25. Matt Mills, 48 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 47 (0).
27. Timmy Hill, 42 (0).
28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 41 (0).
29. Alex Labbe, 40 (0).
30. Gray Gaulding, 38 (0).
31. Colby Howard, 34 (0).
32. Dexter Bean, 32 (0).
33. Santino Ferrucci, 31 (0).
34. Stefan Parsons, 31 (0).
35. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
36. Chad Finchum, 30 (0).
37. Brandon Gdovic, 29 (0).
38. Bayley Currey, 28 (0).
39. Jason White, 27 (0).
40. JJ Yeley, 25 (0).
41. Caesar Bacarella, 25 (0).
42. Jade Buford, 25 (0).
43. David Starr, 25 (0).
44. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).
45. Cody Ware, 12 (0).
46. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
47. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
48. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
49. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
50. Natalie Decker, 1 (0).
