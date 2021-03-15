NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through March 14
1. Austin Cindric, 248 (2).
2. Daniel Hemric, 201 (0).
3. Jeb Burton, 172 (0).
4. AJ Allmendinger, 162 (1).
5. Harrison Burton, 162 (0).
6. Brandon Jones, 154 (0).
7. Myatt Snider, 149 (1).
8. Justin Haley, 149 (0).
9. Brandon Brown, 137 (0).
10. Jeremy Clements, 134 (0).
11. Justin Allgaier, 114 (0).
12. Riley Herbst, 98 (0).
13. Michael Annett, 93 (0).
14. Landon Cassill, 89 (0).
15. Ty Gibbs, 88 (1).
16. Tommy Joe Martins, 87 (0).
17. Joe Graf Jr, 84 (0).
18. Josh Williams, 84 (0).
19. Noah Gragson, 81 (0).
20. Josh Berry, 75 (0).
21. Timmy Hill, 65 (0).
22. Kyle Weatherman, 65 (0).
23. Jesse Little, 60 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 59 (0).
25. Bayley Currey, 58 (0).
26. Ryan Sieg, 58 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 55 (0).
28. Ryan Vargas, 54 (0).
29. Santino Ferrucci, 53 (0).
30. Stefan Parsons, 50 (0).
31. Matt Mills, 50 (0).
32. JJ Yeley, 49 (0).
33. Ty Dillon, 48 (0).
34. Gray Gaulding, 48 (0).
35. Alex Labbe, 45 (0).
36. Jade Buford, 42 (0).
37. Dexter Bean, 40 (0).
38. David Starr, 34 (0).
39. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
40. Chad Finchum, 30 (0).
41. Brandon Gdovic, 29 (0).
42. Jason White, 27 (0).
43. Caesar Bacarella, 25 (0).
44. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).
45. Blaine Perkins, 13 (0).
46. Cody Ware, 12 (0).
47. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
48. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
49. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
50. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).
51. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
52. Natalie Decker, 1 (0).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments