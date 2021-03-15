On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through March 14

1. Austin Cindric, 248 (2).

2. Daniel Hemric, 201 (0).

3. Jeb Burton, 172 (0).

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

4. AJ Allmendinger, 162 (1).

5. Harrison Burton, 162 (0).

6. Brandon Jones, 154 (0).

7. Myatt Snider, 149 (1).

8. Justin Haley, 149 (0).

9. Brandon Brown, 137 (0).

10. Jeremy Clements, 134 (0).

11. Justin Allgaier, 114 (0).

        Read more Sports News news.

12. Riley Herbst, 98 (0).

13. Michael Annett, 93 (0).

14. Landon Cassill, 89 (0).

15. Ty Gibbs, 88 (1).

16. Tommy Joe Martins, 87 (0).

17. Joe Graf Jr, 84 (0).

18. Josh Williams, 84 (0).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Noah Gragson, 81 (0).

20. Josh Berry, 75 (0).

21. Timmy Hill, 65 (0).

22. Kyle Weatherman, 65 (0).

23. Jesse Little, 60 (0).

24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 59 (0).

25. Bayley Currey, 58 (0).

26. Ryan Sieg, 58 (0).

27. Colby Howard, 55 (0).

28. Ryan Vargas, 54 (0).

29. Santino Ferrucci, 53 (0).

30. Stefan Parsons, 50 (0).

31. Matt Mills, 50 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 49 (0).

33. Ty Dillon, 48 (0).

34. Gray Gaulding, 48 (0).

35. Alex Labbe, 45 (0).

36. Jade Buford, 42 (0).

37. Dexter Bean, 40 (0).

38. David Starr, 34 (0).

39. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).

40. Chad Finchum, 30 (0).

41. Brandon Gdovic, 29 (0).

42. Jason White, 27 (0).

43. Caesar Bacarella, 25 (0).

44. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).

45. Blaine Perkins, 13 (0).

46. Cody Ware, 12 (0).

47. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

48. Andy Lally, 12 (0).

49. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).

50. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).

51. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).

52. Natalie Decker, 1 (0).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service