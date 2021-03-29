On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 5 .737 _
Atlanta 14 12 .538
Washington 10 9 .526 4
New York 11 11 .500
Philadelphia 12 14 .462

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 9 .609 _
Milwaukee 13 11 .542
Pittsburgh 13 13 .500
St. Louis 8 10 .444
Cincinnati 7 19 .269

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 12 12 .500 _
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 _
Colorado 12 14 .462 1
San Francisco 10 12 .455 1
Arizona 8 14 .364 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

