All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Cincinnati
|7
|19
|.269
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|_
|Colorado
|12
|14
|.462
|1
|San Francisco
|10
|12
|.455
|1
|Arizona
|8
|14
|.364
|3
___
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1
Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 11, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings
Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4
Oakland 9, San Francisco 3
Kansas City 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
