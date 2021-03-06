Nationals 5, Marlins 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|6
|3
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Marte cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Tomas 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrrison cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Dnand pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Cluff ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chsholm 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|200
|201
|xxx
|–
|5
|Miami
|102
|000
|xxx
|–
|3
E_Rojas (1). LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_Garcia (1), Dickerson (1). HR_Cooper (1). SB_Robles (3), Stevenson (1), Harrison (1), Dickerson (1), Marte (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hudson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Harris H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Bleier
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castano L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
WP_Castano.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_2:14 (:30 delay). A_1,258
