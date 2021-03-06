Nationals 5, Marlins 3

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 5 8 4 Totals 24 3 6 3 V.Rbles cf 2 1 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 1 1 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 1 0 Brinson lf 1 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 2 1 1 0 Y.Tomas 3b 1 0 1 1 Hrrison cf 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman dh 3 1 0 0 G.Coper 1b 2 1 1 2 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 2 0 1 1 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Berti ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 3 0 2 1 Andrson 3b 2 0 1 0 Stvnson rf 3 0 2 1 J.Dnand pr 0 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 1 0 A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller rf 1 0 1 0 J.Cluff ss 1 0 0 0 Chsholm 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 1 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 1 0 0 0 H.Perez lf 0 1 0 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0

Washington 200 201 xxx – 5 Miami 102 000 xxx – 3

E_Rojas (1). LOB_Washington 8, Miami 4. 2B_Garcia (1), Dickerson (1). HR_Cooper (1). SB_Robles (3), Stevenson (1), Harrison (1), Dickerson (1), Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin 2 2 1 1 0 3 Hudson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 Harris H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 McFarland H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0

Miami Alcantara 2 1-3 2 2 0 2 6 Bleier 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castano L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 0 Cimber 1 2 1 1 1 3

WP_Castano.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_2:14 (:30 delay). A_1,258

