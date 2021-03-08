Nationals 9, Mets 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|15
|6
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ph
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez ph
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crwtrng rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ph
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|D.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vientos 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Y.Antna ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Hager pr
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Mrcer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maxwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tocci cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kha.Lee lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Frguson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Br.Baty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|New York
|010
|001
|030
|–
|5
|Washington
|200
|103
|12x
|–
|9
E_Yamamoto (1), Davis (1), Hager (2), Garcia (1). DP_New York 2, Washington 0. LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. 2B_Vientos 2 (2), Antuna (1), Castro (1), Avila (1). HR_Hager (2). SF_Mazeika.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yamamoto L, 0-1
|3
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Betances
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsellman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allan
|1
|
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Tarpley
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kilome
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ross W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Avilan H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fedde H, 1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Bacus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Kilome (Noll).
WP_Gsellman, Allan, Tarpley, Kilome, Avilan.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, David Rackley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Hunter Wendelsted.
T_3:28. A_1,455
