Nationals 9, Mets 5

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 4:44 pm
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 38 9 15 6
B.Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0
B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ph 1 2 0 0
F.Lndor ss 3 0 2 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
J.Praza ss 2 0 0 0 H.Perez ph 2 0 2 2
Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 3 1 1 0
Crwtrng rf 1 1 0 0 Hrnndez ph 2 0 2 1
D.Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell dh 2 1 0 0
Vientos 1b 2 2 2 0 Y.Antna ph 2 1 1 0
J.Davis 3b 0 1 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 1
J.Hager pr 1 1 1 3 J.Mrcer 3b 2 0 0 0
Gllorme 2b 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 1
Maxwell c 1 0 0 0 Swihart lf 1 0 1 0
Mazeika c 2 0 0 2 S.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 0
M.Smith pr 1 0 0 0 C.Tocci cf 1 0 1 0
Kha.Lee lf 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 2 0
Frguson lf 1 0 0 0 Barrera pr 1 1 0 0
Br.Baty dh 2 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 1
Alvarez ph 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 0 1 0 0
New York 010 001 030 5
Washington 200 103 12x 9

E_Yamamoto (1), Davis (1), Hager (2), Garcia (1). DP_New York 2, Washington 0. LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. 2B_Vientos 2 (2), Antuna (1), Castro (1), Avila (1). HR_Hager (2). SF_Mazeika.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Yamamoto L, 0-1 3 3 2 0 1 2
Betances 1 1 1 0 0 0
Gsellman 1 2 0 0 0 1
Allan 1 4 3 1 0 1
Tarpley 1 3 1 1 0 0
Kilome 1 2 2 2 1 0
Washington
Ross W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3
Avilan H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Fedde H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 1
Hand H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan 1 2 3 2 0 1
Bacus 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Kilome (Noll).

WP_Gsellman, Allan, Tarpley, Kilome, Avilan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, David Rackley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Hunter Wendelsted.

T_3:28. A_1,455

