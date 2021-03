By The Associated Press

Sunday At State Farm Arena Atlanta First Round Player, Team Pts Stephen Curry, Golden State 31 Mike Conley, Utah 28 Jayson Tatum, Boston 25 Donovan Mitchell, Utah 22 Zach LaVine, Chicago 22 Jaylen Brown, Boston 17 Finals Stephen Curry, Golden State 28 Mike Conley, Utah 27 Jayson Tatum, Boston 17

