NBA G League Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
At Walt Disney World Resort
Orlando, Fla.
Single Elimination
Qaurterfinals
Monday, March 8

Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81

Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102

Lakeland 139, Erie 110

Delaware 124, Austin 103,

Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 9

Lakeland 108, Santa Cruz 96

Delaware vs. Raptors, 9:15 p.m.

Finals
Thursday, March 11

Lakeland vs. , 4:30 p.m.

