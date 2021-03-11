NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Walt Disney World Resort
|Orlando, Fla.
|Single Elimination
|Qaurterfinals
|Monday, March 8
Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81
Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102
Lakeland 139, Erie 110
Delaware 124, Austin 103
|Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, March 9
Lakeland 108, Santa Cruz 96
Delaware 127, Raptors 100
|Finals
|Thursday, March 11
Lakeland 97, Delaware 78
