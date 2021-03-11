NBA G League Playoff Glance

All Times EDT At Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, Fla. Single Elimination Qaurterfinals Monday, March 8

Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81

Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102

Lakeland 139, Erie 110

Delaware 124, Austin 103

Semifinals Eastern Conference Tuesday, March 9

Lakeland 108, Santa Cruz 96

Delaware 127, Raptors 100

Finals Thursday, March 11

Lakeland 97, Delaware 78

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.