NBA G League Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 7:04 pm
All Times EDT
At Walt Disney World Resort
Orlando, Fla.
Single Elimination
Qaurterfinals
Monday, March 8

Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81

Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102

Lakeland 139, Erie 110

Delaware 124, Austin 103

Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 9

Lakeland 108, Santa Cruz 96

Delaware 127, Raptors 100

Finals
Thursday, March 11

Lakeland 97, Delaware 78

