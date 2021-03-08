On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBA G League Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:59 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
At Walt Disney World Resort
Orlando, Fla.
Single Elimination
Qaurterfinals
Monday, March 8

Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81

Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102

Erie vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Delaware vs. Austin, 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:15 p.m.

Finals
Thursday, March 11

Semifinals winners, 4:30 p.m.

