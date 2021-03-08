NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Walt Disney World Resort
|Orlando, Fla.
|Single Elimination
|Qaurterfinals
|Monday, March 8
Santa Cruz 110, Rio Grande Valley 81
Raptors 126, G League Ignite 102
Erie vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Delaware vs. Austin, 8:15 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, March 9
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9:15 p.m.
|Finals
|Thursday, March 11
Semifinals winners, 4:30 p.m.
