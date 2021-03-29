On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA picks July 29 as date for this season’s draft

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.

Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.

Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.

The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

This season’s NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Global Crisis Exit Strategy: Energize...
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization