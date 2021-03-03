On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NBA says $3 million going to HBCUs through All-Star Game

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:22 am
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The last shot of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game will be worth $300,000 for either the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or United Negro College Fund, the league said Wednesday in revealing how an estimated $3 million in charitable donations from the contest will be distributed.

Those two organizations that support historically Black colleges or universities will be the primary benefactors, each guaranteed $500,000 in scholarship funding before the game even starts and with an additional $750,000 at stake during the game.

The teams captained by LeBron James and Kevin Durant will each represent one of those groups, and the winning team in each of the first, second and third quarters will collect $150,000 for their respective organization. The first team to hit the target score and win the All-Star Game will get the final $300,000 in scholarship funds.

Black institutions will see at least another $1.25 million guaranteed from the skills competitions and All-Star Game, the NBA said. Each assist in the game will generate $1,900 in scholarship funds; last year’s game had 77 assists, which if matched this year would mean $146,300.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta