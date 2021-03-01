NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Erie
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Raptors
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Santa Cruz
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|G League
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Lakeland
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Westchester
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Long Island
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Canton
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Agua Caliente
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Salt Lake City
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Iowa
|2
|10
|.167
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday’s Games
Santa Cruz 109, Austin 104
Lakeland 101, Fort Wayne 98
Rio Grande Valley 97, Salt Lake City 88
Erie 126, Greensboro 91
Iowa 111, Westchester 105
Monday’s Games
Long Island 121, Oklahoma City 115, OT
Delaware 120, G League 92
Raptors 125, Canton 124, OT
Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 103
Lakeland 110, Greensboro 95
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Cruz at Erie, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Austin, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
