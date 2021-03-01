On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
x-Erie 10 2 .833
Raptors 9 3 .750 1
Santa Cruz 9 3 .750 1
Oklahoma City 8 4 .667 2
Austin 8 4 .667 2
Delaware 8 4 .667 2
G League 7 5 .583 3
Lakeland 7 5 .583 3
Westchester 6 6 .500 4
Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 4
Long Island 5 7 .417 5
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 5
Canton 4 8 .333 6
Greensboro 4 8 .333 6
Memphis 4 8 .333 6
Agua Caliente 3 9 .250 7
Salt Lake City 3 9 .250 7
Iowa 2 10 .167 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz 109, Austin 104

Lakeland 101, Fort Wayne 98

Rio Grande Valley 97, Salt Lake City 88

Erie 126, Greensboro 91

Iowa 111, Westchester 105

Monday’s Games

Long Island 121, Oklahoma City 115, OT

Delaware 120, G League 92

Raptors 125, Canton 124, OT

Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 103

Lakeland 110, Greensboro 95

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Erie, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Austin, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

