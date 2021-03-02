NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|x-Erie
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Raptors
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|G League
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Lakeland
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Memphis
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Long Island
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Canton
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Agua Caliente
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Iowa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Long Island 121, Oklahoma City 115, OT
Delaware 120, G League 92
Raptors 125, Canton 124, OT
Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 103
Lakeland 110, Greensboro 95
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Cruz 121, Erie 91
Austin 102, Long Island 88
Rio Grande Valley 119, Iowa 111
Salt Lake City 109, Fort Wayne 93
Memphis 118, Westchester 112
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments