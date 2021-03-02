On Air: Federal News Network program
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 10 3 .769
x-Erie 10 3 .769
Raptors 9 3 .750 ½
Austin 9 4 .692 1
Oklahoma City 8 4 .667
Delaware 8 4 .667
G League 7 5 .583
Lakeland 7 5 .583
Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 3
Westchester 6 7 .462 4
Memphis 5 8 .385 5
Long Island 5 8 .385 5
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 5
Canton 4 8 .333
Greensboro 4 8 .333
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308 6
Agua Caliente 3 9 .250
Iowa 2 11 .154 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Long Island 121, Oklahoma City 115, OT

Delaware 120, G League 92

Raptors 125, Canton 124, OT

Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 103

Lakeland 110, Greensboro 95

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz 121, Erie 91

Austin 102, Long Island 88

Rio Grande Valley 119, Iowa 111

Salt Lake City 109, Fort Wayne 93

Memphis 118, Westchester 112

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

