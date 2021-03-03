NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|x-Santa Cruz
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|x-Erie
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|G League
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Memphis
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Long Island
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Canton
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Agua Caliente
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Iowa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Cruz 121, Erie 91
Austin 102, Long Island 88
Rio Grande Valley 119, Iowa 111
Salt Lake City 109, Fort Wayne 93
Memphis 118, Westchester 112
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware 103, Canton 97
Agua Caliente 116, G League 111
Austin 119, Greensboro 98
Lakeland 104, Salt Lake City 84
Raptors 115, Oklahoma City 93
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at G League, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
