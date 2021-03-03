Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 10 3 .769
x-Santa Cruz 10 3 .769
x-Erie 10 3 .769
Austin 10 4 .714 ½
Delaware 9 4 .692 1
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 2
Lakeland 8 5 .615 2
G League 7 6 .538 3
Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 3
Westchester 6 7 .462 4
Memphis 5 8 .385 5
Long Island 5 8 .385 5
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 5
Canton 4 9 .308 6
Greensboro 4 9 .308 6
Agua Caliente 4 9 .308 6
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286
Iowa 2 11 .154 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz 121, Erie 91

Austin 102, Long Island 88

Rio Grande Valley 119, Iowa 111

Salt Lake City 109, Fort Wayne 93

Memphis 118, Westchester 112

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 103, Canton 97

Agua Caliente 116, G League 111

Austin 119, Greensboro 98

Lakeland 104, Salt Lake City 84

Raptors 115, Oklahoma City 93

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at G League, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at G League, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

