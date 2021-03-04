Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 11 3 .786
x-Erie 11 3 .786
x-Santa Cruz 10 3 .769 ½
x-Austin 10 4 .714 1
x-Delaware 9 4 .692
Lakeland 8 5 .615
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 3
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571 3
G League 7 7 .500 4
Westchester 6 8 .429 5
Long Island 6 8 .429 5
Canton 5 9 .357 6
Agua Caliente 5 9 .357 6
Memphis 5 9 .357 6
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6
Greensboro 4 9 .308
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286 7
Iowa 2 12 .143 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 103, Canton 97

Agua Caliente 116, G League 111

Austin 119, Greensboro 98

Lakeland 104, Salt Lake City 84

Raptors 115, Oklahoma City 93

Thursday’s Games

Canton 99, Fort Wayne 94

Long Island 111, Memphis 100

Rio Grande Valley 130, G League 107

Raptors 132, Iowa 124

Erie 116, Oklahoma City 113

Agua Caliente 122, Westchester 120

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at G League, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

