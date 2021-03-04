NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Erie
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Santa Cruz
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|x-Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|G League
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Long Island
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Canton
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Agua Caliente
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Iowa
|2
|12
|.143
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware 103, Canton 97
Agua Caliente 116, G League 111
Austin 119, Greensboro 98
Lakeland 104, Salt Lake City 84
Raptors 115, Oklahoma City 93
Thursday’s Games
Canton 99, Fort Wayne 94
Long Island 111, Memphis 100
Rio Grande Valley 130, G League 107
Raptors 132, Iowa 124
Erie 116, Oklahoma City 113
Agua Caliente 122, Westchester 120
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at G League, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
