NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Erie
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Santa Cruz
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|x-Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|G League
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Long Island
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Canton
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Agua Caliente
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Iowa
|2
|12
|.143
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Canton 99, Fort Wayne 94
Long Island 111, Memphis 100
Rio Grande Valley 130, G League 107
Raptors 132, Iowa 124
Erie 116, Oklahoma City 113
Agua Caliente 122, Westchester 120
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at G League, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
