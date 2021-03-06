NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Erie
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|x-Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Delaware
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Lakeland
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|G League
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Long Island
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Canton
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Agua Caliente
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Greensboro
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Iowa
|2
|13
|.133
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne 111, Greensboro 107
Lakeland 114, Iowa 94
Westchester 130, Erie 124
Delaware 93, Salt Lake City 83
Rio Grande Valley 110, Santa Cruz 94
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at G League, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments