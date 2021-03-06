On Air: Federal News Network program
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 11 3 .786
x-Erie 11 4 .733 ½
x-Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 1
x-Austin 10 4 .714 1
x-Delaware 10 4 .714 1
x-Lakeland 9 5 .643 2
Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 3
G League 7 7 .500 4
Westchester 7 8 .467
Long Island 6 8 .429 5
Fort Wayne 6 9 .400
Canton 5 9 .357 6
Agua Caliente 5 9 .357 6
Memphis 5 9 .357 6
Greensboro 4 10 .286 7
Salt Lake City 4 11 .267
Iowa 2 13 .133

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 111, Greensboro 107

Lakeland 114, Iowa 94

Westchester 130, Erie 124

Delaware 93, Salt Lake City 83

Rio Grande Valley 110, Santa Cruz 94

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Canton, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at G League, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

