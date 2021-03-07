NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|x-Santa Cruz
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|x-Erie
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|x-Austin
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|x-Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|x-Lakeland
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|G League
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Oklahoma City
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Long Island
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Memphis
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Canton
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Greensboro
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Agua Caliente
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Iowa
|2
|13
|.133
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 122, Lakeland 100
Memphis 106, Delaware 95
Santa Cruz 113, Oklahoma City 103, OT
G League 127, Austin 92
Greensboro 109, Agua Caliente 105
Long Island 116, Canton 107
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
Santa Cruz vs Rio Grande Valley, 1:30 p.m., Santa Cruz, Calif.
Oklahoma City vs G League, 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma City
Erie vs Lakeland, 6 p.m., Erie, Pa.
Delaware vs Austin, 8:15 p.m., Wilmington, Del.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
