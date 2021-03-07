On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 12 3 .800
x-Santa Cruz 11 4 .733 1
x-Erie 11 4 .733 1
x-Austin 10 5 .667 2
x-Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600 3
x-Lakeland 9 6 .600 3
G League 8 7 .533 4
Oklahoma City 8 7 .533 4
Westchester 7 8 .467 5
Long Island 7 8 .467 5
Memphis 6 9 .400 6
Fort Wayne 6 9 .400 6
Canton 5 10 .333 7
Greensboro 5 10 .333 7
Agua Caliente 5 10 .333 7
Salt Lake City 4 11 .267 8
Iowa 2 13 .133 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 122, Lakeland 100

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Memphis 106, Delaware 95

Santa Cruz 113, Oklahoma City 103, OT

G League 127, Austin 92

Greensboro 109, Agua Caliente 105

Long Island 116, Canton 107

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz vs Rio Grande Valley, 1:30 p.m., Santa Cruz, Calif.

Oklahoma City vs G League, 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma City

        Read more Sports News news.

Erie vs Lakeland, 6 p.m., Erie, Pa.

Delaware vs Austin, 8:15 p.m., Wilmington, Del.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday