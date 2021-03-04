NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71

FLORIDA A&M (8-11)
Jones 3-4 0-2 6, Moragne 4-6 0-0 8, Randolph 5-8 4-6 14, Reaves 5-10 0-0 14, Speer 5-10 2-3 14, Clark 3-7 0-0 9, Desir 2-3 1-3 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Littles 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 8-16 71.
NC CENTRAL (5-8)
Maxwell 6-8 1-1 14, Whatley 0-0 0-0 0, Fennell 4-6 1-1 11, Perkins 1-2 1-2 3, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Keyser 5-11 1-3 13, Melvin 2-3 3-4 7, Palmer 4-12 8-8 17, Graves 2-5 0-0 5, Bowles 1-2 0-0 2, Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 17-21 74.
Halftime_NC Central 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 9-19 (Reaves 4-7, Clark 3-6, Speer 2-4, Brown 0-1, Littles 0-1), NC Central 7-20 (Fennell 2-3, Keyser 2-5, Maxwell 1-2, Graves 1-4, Palmer 1-5, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_Florida A&M 25 (Moragne, Randolph 5), NC Central 28 (Palmer 10). Assists_Florida A&M 18 (Randolph 5), NC Central 13 (Melvin 6). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 19, NC Central 20. A_100 (3,056).
