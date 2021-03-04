Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA A&M (8-11)

Jones 3-4 0-2 6, Moragne 4-6 0-0 8, Randolph 5-8 4-6 14, Reaves 5-10 0-0 14, Speer 5-10 2-3 14, Clark 3-7 0-0 9, Desir 2-3 1-3 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Littles 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 8-16 71.

NC CENTRAL (5-8)

Maxwell 6-8 1-1 14, Whatley 0-0 0-0 0, Fennell 4-6 1-1 11, Perkins 1-2 1-2 3, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Keyser 5-11 1-3 13, Melvin 2-3 3-4 7, Palmer 4-12 8-8 17, Graves 2-5 0-0 5, Bowles 1-2 0-0 2, Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 17-21 74.

Halftime_NC Central 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 9-19 (Reaves 4-7, Clark 3-6, Speer 2-4, Brown 0-1, Littles 0-1), NC Central 7-20 (Fennell 2-3, Keyser 2-5, Maxwell 1-2, Graves 1-4, Palmer 1-5, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_Florida A&M 25 (Moragne, Randolph 5), NC Central 28 (Palmer 10). Assists_Florida A&M 18 (Randolph 5), NC Central 13 (Melvin 6). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 19, NC Central 20. A_100 (3,056).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday