Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 75, Davidson 61

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (1-0)

Bates 7-7 0-2 14, Funderburk 8-10 4-4 21, Hellems 5-10 1-2 13, Beverly 3-9 0-0 7, Hayes 3-5 0-0 8, Seabron 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 3-4 3, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 8-12 75.

DAVIDSON (0-1)

Brajkovic 7-11 0-0 15, Mennenga 0-3 1-4 1, Collins 1-6 0-0 3, Grady 4-12 4-4 12, Lee 4-9 2-2 13, Huffman 3-4 0-0 6, M.Jones 4-6 1-1 11, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-11 61.

Halftime_NC State 40-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 7-17 (Hayes 2-2, Hellems 2-4, Funderburk 1-2, Seabron 1-2, Beverly 1-6, Moore 0-1), Davidson 7-24 (Lee 3-6, M.Jones 2-4, Brajkovic 1-2, Collins 1-2, Huffman 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Mennenga 0-2, Grady 0-6). Rebounds_NC State 27 (Bates 8), Davidson 21 (Mennenga 6). Assists_NC State 12 (Beverly 5), Davidson 14 (Brajkovic 5). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Davidson 15.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary