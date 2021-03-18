NC State 75, Davidson 61

NC STATE (1-0)
Bates 7-7 0-2 14, Funderburk 8-10 4-4 21, Hellems 5-10 1-2 13, Beverly 3-9 0-0 7, Hayes 3-5 0-0 8, Seabron 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 3-4 3, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 8-12 75.
DAVIDSON (0-1)
Brajkovic 7-11 0-0 15, Mennenga 0-3 1-4 1, Collins 1-6 0-0 3, Grady 4-12 4-4 12, Lee 4-9 2-2 13, Huffman 3-4 0-0 6, M.Jones 4-6 1-1 11, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-11 61.
Halftime_NC State 40-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 7-17 (Hayes 2-2, Hellems 2-4, Funderburk 1-2, Seabron 1-2, Beverly 1-6, Moore 0-1), Davidson 7-24 (Lee 3-6, M.Jones 2-4, Brajkovic 1-2, Collins 1-2, Huffman 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Mennenga 0-2, Grady 0-6). Rebounds_NC State 27 (Bates 8), Davidson 21 (Mennenga 6). Assists_NC State 12 (Beverly 5), Davidson 14 (Brajkovic 5). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Davidson 15.
