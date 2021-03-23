On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 79, South Florida 67

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH FLORIDA (19-4)

Leverett 0-1 0-1 0, Mununga 0-1 2-2 2, Harvey 2-6 5-7 10, Pinzan 7-18 2-4 18, Tsineke 8-24 2-2 22, Bermejo 1-2 0-0 2, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Vitulova 1-3 0-0 2, Jordao 1-3 1-1 3, Alvarez 3-6 0-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 12-18 67

NC STATE (22-2)

Boyd 6-11 6-9 18, Cunane 3-15 6-7 12, Brown-Turner 7-12 3-3 19, Crutchfield 4-5 0-0 11, Perez 3-5 5-6 12, Sutphin 2-2 0-0 4, Hobby 0-1 3-4 3, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 23-29 79

South Florida 18 18 11 20 67
NC State 19 16 24 20 79

3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-28 (Harvey 1-4, Pinzan 2-7, Tsineke 4-10, Bermejo 0-1, Vitulova 0-1, Alvarez 2-5), NC State 6-14 (Boyd 0-1, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 3-3, Perez 1-3, Bryant 0-1). Assists_South Florida 10 (Pinzan 6), NC State 15 (Crutchfield 6). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett, Mununga. Rebounds_South Florida 35 (Mununga 4-9), NC State 38 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_South Florida 23, NC State 17. Technical Fouls_South Florida Team 1. A_0.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms