NC State 79, South Florida 67

SOUTH FLORIDA (19-4)
Leverett 0-1 0-1 0, Mununga 0-1 2-2 2, Harvey 2-6 5-7 10, Pinzan 7-18 2-4 18, Tsineke 8-24 2-2 22, Bermejo 1-2 0-0 2, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Vitulova 1-3 0-0 2, Jordao 1-3 1-1 3, Alvarez 3-6 0-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 12-18 67
NC STATE (22-2)
Boyd 6-11 6-9 18, Cunane 3-15 6-7 12, Brown-Turner 7-12 3-3 19, Crutchfield 4-5 0-0 11, Perez 3-5 5-6 12, Sutphin 2-2 0-0 4, Hobby 0-1 3-4 3, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 23-29 79
|South Florida
|18
|18
|11
|20
|—
|67
|NC State
|19
|16
|24
|20
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-28 (Harvey 1-4, Pinzan 2-7, Tsineke 4-10, Bermejo 0-1, Vitulova 0-1, Alvarez 2-5), NC State 6-14 (Boyd 0-1, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 3-3, Perez 1-3, Bryant 0-1). Assists_South Florida 10 (Pinzan 6), NC State 15 (Crutchfield 6). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett, Mununga. Rebounds_South Florida 35 (Mununga 4-9), NC State 38 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_South Florida 23, NC State 17. Technical Fouls_South Florida Team 1. A_0.
