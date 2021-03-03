NC State 80, Notre Dame 69

NC STATE (13-9)
Bates 3-4 0-0 6, Funderburk 3-9 2-2 8, Hellems 6-12 0-1 13, Hayes 7-11 3-4 20, Seabron 8-12 0-1 17, Beverly 3-7 0-0 8, Moore 3-6 0-2 8, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 5-10 80.
NOTRE DAME (9-14)
Durham 5-10 0-0 10, Laszewski 3-7 0-0 8, Hubb 5-15 1-2 14, Ryan 3-11 2-2 9, Wertz 5-12 0-0 12, Goodwin 3-10 1-1 8, Djogo 2-5 0-1 5, Zona 1-2 1-2 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 5-8 69.
Halftime_NC State 40-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 9-23 (Hayes 3-6, Moore 2-3, Beverly 2-5, Seabron 1-2, Hellems 1-6, Funderburk 0-1), Notre Dame 10-29 (Hubb 3-9, Laszewski 2-3, Wertz 2-5, Djogo 1-3, Ryan 1-4, Goodwin 1-5). Rebounds_NC State 36 (Seabron 13), Notre Dame 38 (Laszewski, Ryan 9). Assists_NC State 15 (Hayes, Beverly, Moore 3), Notre Dame 14 (Ryan, Goodwin 4). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Notre Dame 16. A_497 (9,149).
