Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NC State’s Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:46 pm
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky in his home state.

Beverly announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday.

The 6-foot guard averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37% from 3-point range in four years with the Wolfpack. He also started 88 games in his career, which included him hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson in January 2019.

Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, who was an assistant at N.C. State during Beverly’s freshman season in 2017-18.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial