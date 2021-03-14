NCAA Automatic Bids

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:17 pm
Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

San Diego St., Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Georgetown, Big East Conference

Ohio, Mid-American Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

N. Texas, Conference USA

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference

Oregon St., Pacific-12 Conference

UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference

Alabama, Southeastern Conference

