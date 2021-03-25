On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NCAA D-I soccer tournaments to be held in North Carolina

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 6:38 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer tournaments will be held in Cary, North Carolina, and surrounding areas under a plan approved by an oversight committee.

The NCAA’s soccer committees believe having all 48 women’s teams and 36 men’s teams in one region will help minimize travel, eliminate the need to comply with differing local COVID-19 protocols and cut the length of the postseason.

Having all the teams in one location will also centralize testing. The postseason tournaments were postponed until this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both national championship games will be held on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Wake Forest, North Carolina-Wilmington and UNC Greensboro are among the area campuses that will host games, as well as other sites including Bryan Park in Greensboro and the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson.

