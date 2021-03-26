On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 5:10 pm
All Times EDT
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
At Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin (20-9-1) 3

UMass (16-5-4) vs. Lake Superior St. (19-6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Bemidji St. vs. UMass-Lake Superior St. winner, 4 p.m.

FARGO REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. American International (15-3-0)

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth vs. North Dakota-AIC winner, 6:30 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. (17-10-0) vs. Boston U. (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Boston College vs. St. Cloud St.-Boston U. winner, 5:30 p.m.

LOVELAND REGIONAL
First Round
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. (20-4-1) vs. Quinnipiac (17-7-4), 4 p.m.

Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. Omaha (14-10-1), 9 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St.-Quinnipiac winner vs. Minnesota-Omaha winner, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 8

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

