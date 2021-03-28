Listen Live
NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 10:30 pm
All Times EDT
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
At Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3

UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

UMass, 4 Bemidji St. 0

FARGO REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota 5, American International 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth 3, North Dakota 2, 5OT

ALBANY REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. 6, vs. Boston U. 2

Championship
Sunday, March 28

St. Cloud St. 4, Boston College 1

LOVELAND REGIONAL
First Round
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. 4, Quinnipiac 3, OT

Minnesota 7, Omaha 2

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St. 4, Minnesota 0

FROZEN FOUR
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 8

Minn. Duluth vs. UMass, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

