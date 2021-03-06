Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Delaware 37, Maine 0

Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Chattanooga 25, The Citadel 24, OT

Furman 44, Samford 37, OT

Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24, 2OT

Jackson St. 33, Grambling St. 28

James Madison 20, Elon 17

Nicholls 31, Northwestern St. 24

Richmond 21, William & Mary 14

SE Louisiana 25, McNeese St. 20

        Read more Sports News news.

VMI 30, W. Carolina 7

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0

N. Iowa 20, Illinois St. 10

S. Dakota St. 45, W. Illinois 10

S. Illinois 30, Youngstown St. 22

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 42, Lamar 20

Tarleton St. 39, Mississippi College 14

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

FAR WEST

E. Washington 45, N. Arizona 13

Idaho St. 26, S. Utah 24

UC Davis 27, Idaho 17

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday