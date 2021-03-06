NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Delaware 37, Maine 0
Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30
Chattanooga 25, The Citadel 24, OT
Furman 44, Samford 37, OT
Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24, 2OT
Jackson St. 33, Grambling St. 28
James Madison 20, Elon 17
Nicholls 31, Northwestern St. 24
Richmond 21, William & Mary 14
SE Louisiana 25, McNeese St. 20
VMI 30, W. Carolina 7
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0
N. Iowa 20, Illinois St. 10
S. Dakota St. 45, W. Illinois 10
S. Illinois 30, Youngstown St. 22
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 42, Lamar 20
Tarleton St. 39, Mississippi College 14
FAR WEST
E. Washington 45, N. Arizona 13
Idaho St. 26, S. Utah 24
UC Davis 27, Idaho 17
