NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 9:11 pm
2 min read
      
First Round
Friday, March 12
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73

Saturday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 94, Malone 89

Mercyhurst 62, Fairmont St. 58

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72

Washburn 72, Missouri Western 46

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62

Bloomfield 71, Nyack 56

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61

Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 60

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75

Lee 72, Ga. Southwestern 69

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT

Emmanual (Ga.) 80, Queens 78

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma Baptist 76, Ark.-Monticello 57

Dallas Baptist 83, S. Arkansas

Second Round
Saturday, March 13
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52

NW Nazarene 74, Colorado Mesa 54

Sunday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 82, Charleston (WV) 63

Hillsdale 67, Mercyhurst 48

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) 77, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65

NW Missouri St. 85, Washburn 44

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas 95, Caldwell 72

Daemen 81, Bloomfield 69

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Truman 82, Ashland 63

Michigan Tech 81, Southern Indiana 69

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler 69, West Georgia 53

Ala.-Huntsville 73, Lee 66

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial 80, Tusculum 66

Emmanual (Ga.) 76, Belmont Abbey vs. 53

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian 79, Oklahoma Baptist 55

West Texas A&M 82 Dallas Baptist 65

Regional Finals
Monday, March 15
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Colorado Mines 84, NW Nazarene 52

Tuesday, March 16
Atlantic Region
West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 78, Hillsdale 61

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

NW Missouri St. 91, Northern St. (SD) 81, OT

East Region
At Albany, N.Y.

Daemen 71, St. Thomas Aquinas 70

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Truman 65, Michigan Tech 62

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler 89, Ala.-Huntsville 75

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial 103, Emmanual (Ga.) 67

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

West Texas A&M 101, Lubbock Christian 92

Quarterfinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 24

Lincoln Memorial 90, Colorado Mines 76

West Texas A&M 97, Daemen 83

NW Missouri St. 98, West Liberty 77

Flagler 70, Truman 69

Semifinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Thursday, March 25

West Texas A&M 87, Lincoln Memorial 86

NW Missouri St. vs. Flagler, 9:45 p.m.

Championship
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Saturday, March 27

West Texas A&M vs. NW Missouri St.-Flagler winner, Noon

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25