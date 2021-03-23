Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 10:21 pm
1 min read
      
First Round
Friday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Walsh 88, Centerville 71

Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52

Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.
East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54

Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60

Truman 55, Northwood 42

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65

Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46

Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64

        Read more: Sports News

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit

Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59

Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65

Second Round
Saturday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston (W.V.) 79, Walsh 73

Tiffin 85, Glenville St. 83

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 72, Fort Hays St. 68

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Nebraska-Kearney 65, Minnesota Duluth 57

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen 73, Gerogian Court 54

Roberts Wesleyan 77, Dominican (NY) 73, OT

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 74, Michigan Tech 65

Drury 66, Truman 51

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia 66, Union (Tenn.) 58

Lander 63, Valdosta St. 60

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Barton 80, Catawba 64

Belmont Abbey 74, Tusculum 59

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian 96, Cameron 66

SW Oklahoma 97, Texas A&M Commerce 79

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, canceled

Westminster 68, W. Colorado 52

Regional Finals
Monday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston 82, Tiffin 52

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 67, Nebraska-Kearney 57

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen 58, Roberts Wesleyan 40

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Drury 88, Ashland 69

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

Lander 67, North Georgia 48

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Belmont Abbey 62, Barton 52

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian 78, SW Oklahoma 65

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 53, Westminster 48

Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Tuesday, March 23

Drury 74, Charleston, W.Va. 66

Lander 88, Azusa Pacific 76

Lubbock Christian 66, Daemen 49

Cent. Missouri 65, Belmont Abbey 42

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 24

Lander vs. Drury, 6 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. Cent. Missouri, 8:45 p.m.

Championship
Friday, March 26

TBD, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms