NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 7:03 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 18 4 1 2 0 0 53 92 44 18 4 1
St. Cloud St. 14 9 0 2 3 0 43 74 61 14 9 0
Minnesota-Duluth 13 8 2 1 1 1 42 69 50 13 8 2
Omaha 13 9 1 3 0 1 38 76 67 13 9 1
W. Michigan 10 11 3 1 0 1 33 73 84 10 11 3
Denver 9 12 1 0 2 1 31 61 60 9 12 1
Colorado College 4 16 2 0 2 2 18 35 77 4 16 2
Miami 5 17 2 0 1 0 18 46 83 5 17 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 2:07 p.m.

