NCHC Glance

|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|18
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|53
|92
|44
|18
|4
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|14
|9
|0
|2
|3
|0
|43
|74
|61
|14
|9
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|13
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|42
|69
|50
|13
|8
|2
|Omaha
|13
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
|38
|76
|67
|13
|9
|1
|W. Michigan
|10
|11
|3
|1
|0
|1
|33
|73
|84
|10
|11
|3
|Denver
|9
|12
|1
|0
|2
|1
|31
|61
|60
|9
|12
|1
|Colorado College
|4
|16
|2
|0
|2
|2
|18
|35
|77
|4
|16
|2
|Miami
|5
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|18
|46
|83
|5
|17
|2
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 2:07 p.m.
