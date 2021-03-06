Trending:
NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:52 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 18 5 1 2 1 0 54 94 47 18 5 1
St. Cloud St. 15 9 0 3 3 0 45 78 64 15 9 0
Minnesota-Duluth 13 9 2 1 2 1 43 72 54 13 9 2
Omaha 14 9 1 4 0 1 40 79 69 14 9 1
Denver 9 12 1 0 2 1 31 61 60 9 12 1
W. Michigan 10 11 3 1 0 1 33 73 84 10 11 3
Colorado College 4 16 2 0 2 2 18 35 77 4 16 2
Miami 5 17 2 0 1 0 18 46 83 5 17 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota Duluth 3, OT

