NCHC Glance

|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|18
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|54
|94
|47
|18
|5
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|15
|9
|0
|3
|3
|0
|45
|78
|64
|15
|9
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|13
|9
|2
|1
|2
|1
|43
|72
|54
|13
|9
|2
|Omaha
|14
|9
|1
|4
|0
|1
|40
|79
|69
|14
|9
|1
|Denver
|9
|12
|1
|0
|2
|1
|31
|61
|60
|9
|12
|1
|W. Michigan
|10
|11
|3
|1
|0
|1
|33
|73
|84
|10
|11
|3
|Colorado College
|4
|16
|2
|0
|2
|2
|18
|35
|77
|4
|16
|2
|Miami
|5
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|18
|46
|83
|5
|17
|2
Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT
St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota Duluth 3, OT
