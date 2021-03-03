Nebraska looks to knock off No. 5 Iowa

Nebraska (7-17, 3-14) vs. No. 5 Iowa (18-7, 12-6)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa looks to give Nebraska its 17th straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Iowa is coming off a 73-57 road win over Ohio State on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DALANO: Dalano Banton has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-12 when it allows at least 75 points and 7-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 84.7 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fifth among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th).

