Nebraska-Omaha 52, No. 21 S. Dakota St. 40

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (6-12)
Filer 6-10 7-9 19, Pilakouta 2-8 3-4 7, Johnston 3-6 0-1 6, Killian 2-7 2-6 7, Schmitt 1-7 2-4 4, Murdie 4-8 0-0 9, Chagas 0-0 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-46 14-24 52
S. DAKOTA ST. (21-3)
Burckhard 4-11 0-0 10, Theisen 1-3 0-0 2, Greer 2-10 0-0 5, Irwin 3-14 3-4 10, Theuninck 1-3 2-2 4, Nelson 0-6 2-2 2, Nesheim 0-0 1-2 1, Stapleton 0-3 0-0 0, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-58 8-10 40
|Nebraska-Omaha
|10
|19
|11
|12
|—
|52
|S. Dakota St.
|11
|13
|9
|7
|—
|40
3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 2-11 (Filer 0-2, Johnston 0-1, Killian 1-3, Schmitt 0-2, Murdie 1-3), S. Dakota St. 6-24 (Burckhard 2-4, Greer 1-7, Irwin 1-3, Theuninck 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Stapleton 0-2, Byom 0-1, Vlastuin 2-5). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 11 (Schmitt 6), S. Dakota St. 7 (Burckhard 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 35 (Team 3-5), S. Dakota St. 42 (Irwin 5-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 15, S. Dakota St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_200.
