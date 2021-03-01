Necas lifts Hurricanes over Panthers 3-2 in OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 1:59 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Monday night.

Brett Pesce and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes, who won at Florida for the second time in three days. Alex Nedeljkovic had a career-high 44 saves.

Frank Vatrano and Eetu Loustarinen scored in the third period to give Florida the lead, and Chris Driedger finished with 24 saves. The Panthers have lost three of four.

SENATORS 5, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in Ottawa’s victory over Calgary, giving him six straight games with a goal.

Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators, and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.

The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a six-game, 10-day road trip. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

CANUCKS 4, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for his first career shutout and Vancouver scored three times in the first period against Winnipeg.

Nate Schmidt, J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander had early goals to help the Canucks end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Elias Pettersson added an empty-netter.

Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets, who had won four straight.

The teams finish their two-game series Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

