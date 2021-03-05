Nevada 85, Colorado St. 82

COLORADO ST. (17-5)
Moors 3-5 3-4 9, Thistlewood 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 6-6 15, Stevens 7-18 4-5 20, Roddy 4-10 11-11 20, Tonje 3-7 4-4 12, Byrd 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 32-34 82.
NEVADA (15-9)
Coleman 3-5 3-4 11, Hymes 1-1 2-4 5, Washington 2-4 5-6 9, Cambridge 4-14 9-9 20, Sherfield 6-17 5-6 18, Foster 2-4 1-2 5, Milling 5-7 3-6 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 28-37 85.
Halftime_Colorado St. 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 8-26 (Moore 3-6, Tonje 2-6, Stevens 2-7, Roddy 1-2, Byrd 0-1, Moors 0-1, Thistlewood 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Nevada 11-27 (Milling 4-6, Cambridge 3-9, Coleman 2-3, Hymes 1-1, Sherfield 1-8). Fouled Out_Thistlewood, Hymes. Rebounds_Colorado St. 26 (Roddy 10), Nevada 31 (Coleman, Washington, Cambridge 6). Assists_Colorado St. 12 (Roddy 3), Nevada 14 (Sherfield 6). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 26, Nevada 27. A_100 (11,536).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments