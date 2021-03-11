Nevada 89, Boise St. 82

NEVADA (1-0)
Coleman 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 8-13 2-4 18, Cambridge 11-19 5-6 31, Foster 0-3 1-2 1, Sherfield 8-14 7-9 26, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Hymes 1-2 3-4 5, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 18-25 89.
BOISE ST. (0-1)
Armus 1-2 4-4 6, Akot 4-9 5-9 15, Alston 6-13 2-2 16, Doutrive 6-11 4-4 17, Shaver 1-4 5-6 7, Dennis 4-7 0-1 10, Milner 4-5 1-2 9, Rice 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-51 23-30 82.
Halftime_Nevada 51-45. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 9-18 (Cambridge 4-8, Sherfield 3-3, Milling 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Foster 0-1), Boise St. 7-18 (Akot 2-4, Alston 2-4, Dennis 2-4, Doutrive 1-4, Shaver 0-2). Fouled Out_Hymes. Rebounds_Nevada 34 (Washington 11), Boise St. 29 (Doutrive 10). Assists_Nevada 16 (Coleman 5), Boise St. 12 (Alston 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 21, Boise St. 21.
