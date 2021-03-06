Trending:
New Mexico St. 68, Dixie St. 56

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:19 pm
NEW MEXICO ST. (10-7)

McCants 4-6 4-4 12, Tillman 7-14 5-9 22, Gilyard 1-5 0-0 3, Henry 4-6 2-2 10, Rice 3-8 2-2 9, Roberts 3-7 0-1 7, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Lakayi 0-4 0-0 0, McNair 1-1 0-0 2, Kiir 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Doakes 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 1-1 0-0 3, Rewalt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-18 68.

DIXIE ST. (8-13)

Greene 2-4 2-2 6, Schofield 4-12 2-2 10, Gooden 4-11 3-4 14, Youngblood 2-10 0-0 4, Staine 2-9 4-4 10, Mulibea 2-3 0-0 5, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Allfrey 1-1 3-3 5. Totals 18-52 14-15 56.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 40-34. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 7-24 (Tillman 3-5, Owens 1-1, Gilyard 1-3, Rice 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Watson 0-1, Henry 0-2, McCants 0-2, Lakayi 0-3), Dixie St. 6-17 (Gooden 3-7, Staine 2-4, Mulibea 1-2, Parker 0-1, Youngblood 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Fouled Out_Greene. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 36 (McCants, Tillman, McNair 6), Dixie St. 28 (Schofield 7). Assists_New Mexico St. 13 (McCants 5), Dixie St. 12 (Staine 4). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 18, Dixie St. 23. A_415 (4,779).

