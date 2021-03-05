On Air: Issues in the News
New Mexico St. 76, Dixie St. 66

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:21 pm
NEW MEXICO ST. (9-7)

McCants 2-5 1-6 6, Tillman 4-10 5-6 13, Gilyard 5-10 0-1 12, Henry 2-9 2-2 6, Rice 7-16 1-2 20, Roberts 4-10 1-2 10, Lakayi 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Kiir 1-1 0-0 2, McNair 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 10-19 76.

DIXIE ST. (8-12)

Schofield 7-12 5-6 20, Gooden 6-9 2-3 16, Pope 2-6 0-0 6, Youngblood 0-4 2-2 2, Staine 0-2 0-0 0, Greene 3-5 0-2 6, Mulibea 4-6 0-0 10, Gilbert 0-1 2-2 2, Parker 0-0 2-2 2, Allfrey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-47 13-17 66.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 45-36. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 10-35 (Rice 5-12, Gilyard 2-5, Lakayi 1-2, McCants 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Watson 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Henry 0-6), Dixie St. 7-17 (Mulibea 2-3, Gooden 2-4, Pope 2-5, Schofield 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Staine 0-1). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 43 (McCants 12), Dixie St. 26 (Schofield 7). Assists_New Mexico St. 16 (Williams 4), Dixie St. 13 (Gooden, Youngblood 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 17, Dixie St. 20. A_403 (4,779).

