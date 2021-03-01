On Air: Federal News Network program
New Orleans 88, Incarnate Word 72

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:48 pm
NEW ORLEANS (7-14)

Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 2-5 0-0 5, Green 5-12 7-9 18, Rosser 4-7 3-4 11, St. Hilaire 5-10 4-4 16, Doughty 4-7 2-2 11, Freeman 6-6 2-2 14, Berzat 1-5 2-2 4, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 2-3 1-3 5, Bohannon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 21-26 88.

INCARNATE WORD (8-11)

Larsson 0-1 0-0 0, Balentine 5-10 3-3 14, Morgan 0-7 6-7 6, Swaby 3-9 0-0 6, Yoder 5-8 1-1 12, Lutz 4-8 8-8 18, Van Vlerah 3-4 1-3 7, Holcombe 0-1 0-2 0, Bracamonte 1-5 0-0 3, Akhile 1-1 4-6 6, Reber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 23-30 72.

Halftime_New Orleans 45-40. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-15 (St. Hilaire 2-5, Doughty 1-1, Green 1-1, Carson 1-4, Bohannon 0-1, Rosser 0-1, Berzat 0-2), Incarnate Word 5-23 (Lutz 2-5, Yoder 1-2, Balentine 1-4, Bracamonte 1-5, Holcombe 0-1, Reber 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Swaby 0-3). Fouled Out_Myers, Morgan. Rebounds_New Orleans 36 (Rosser 12), Incarnate Word 27 (Van Vlerah 8). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Rosser 5), Incarnate Word 7 (Balentine 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Incarnate Word 20. A_176 (2,000).

