New Orleans 92, Northwestern St. 83

By The Associated Press

NORTHWESTERN ST. (9-17)

Gregg 7-11 2-4 16, Owens 6-8 5-6 17, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Massner 5-11 5-6 16, Reed 1-3 2-3 5, White 5-7 2-2 12, Teasett 2-10 0-0 5, Coleman 2-2 1-2 5, D.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Zelenbaba 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 31-60 17-23 83.

NEW ORLEANS (8-14)

Bell 4-5 1-2 9, Carson 7-9 1-2 16, Green 8-14 2-2 19, Rosser 5-10 3-3 13, St. Hilaire 2-10 4-4 9, Freeman 6-11 0-1 12, Myers 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 1-1 1-2 3, Doughty 2-3 2-2 7, Berzat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-66 14-18 92.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 4-13 (Zelenbaba 1-2, Massner 1-3, Reed 1-3, Teasett 1-4, White 0-1), New Orleans 4-11 (Carson 1-2, Doughty 1-2, Green 1-2, St. Hilaire 1-4, Freeman 0-1). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 23 (Gregg 8), New Orleans 32 (Green 8). Assists_Northwestern St. 17 (Massner 6), New Orleans 26 (Green, St. Hilaire 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 17, New Orleans 19. A_551 (8,933).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.