NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Oilers 6-1 for 3-game sweep

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:53 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.

John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.

Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.

The Maple Leafs outscored the Oilers 13-1 in the three games, winning 4-0 on Saturday night and 3-0 on Monday night. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid was held without a point for the Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers dropped to 14-11-0.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Vancouver on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Oilers: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

