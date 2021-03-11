Niagara 67, Marist 62

NIAGARA (1-0)
Kratholm 4-6 2-2 10, Kuakumensah 2-3 3-3 7, Nwandu 5-15 5-10 15, Hammond 2-10 1-2 5, Roberts 2-5 2-3 7, Solomon 5-10 5-6 17, Cintron 2-3 2-2 6, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 20-28 67.
MARIST (0-1)
Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 4-7 6-11 14, Byrd 3-9 3-3 11, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 1-11 1-2 3, Herasme 4-10 0-0 11, Sullivan 4-10 2-3 12, Makeny 1-4 0-0 2, Cooley 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 20-60 14-21 62.
Halftime_Niagara 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 3-15 (Solomon 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Kuakumensah 0-1, MacDonald 0-1, Nwandu 0-3, Hammond 0-5), Marist 8-24 (Herasme 3-6, Sullivan 2-3, Byrd 2-7, Cooley 1-2, Bell 0-1, Makeny 0-1, Wright 0-4). Rebounds_Niagara 35 (Hammond 9), Marist 37 (Jones 10). Assists_Niagara 11 (Solomon 4), Marist 7 (Wright, Sullivan 2). Total Fouls_Niagara 22, Marist 21.
